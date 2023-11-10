1 killed in downtown Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department said one person was killed after a shooting at a downtown gas station.

Officers responded to the Circle K gas station on Meeting Street just after 5 a.m. Friday for reported gunshots.

Sgt. Anthony Gibson said officers located a male who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the on-duty detective at 843-720-2422 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

The victim’s name has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

