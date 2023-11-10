62-year-old man charged with murder in Summerville apartment complex fight

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 62-year-old man in connection to the death of a Summerville man.

John Edward Kronenberger, 62, of Summerville, is charged with murder, according to authorities.

John Edward Kronenberger, 62, of Summerville, is charged with murder, according to authorities. (Dorchester County Detention Center)

Dorchester Consolidated Dispatch was notified of a disturbance at Summer Wind Apartments at 1001 Linger Longer Drive around 8:13 p.m., Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Rick Carson said. While deputies were on their way to the scene, they were notified that the disturbance had become physical.

Once on scene, deputies found one person with severe injuries on the ground. Carson said he was transported to the hospital.

The Dorchester County coroner has identified the victim as Charles Henry Crumpler, 51, who was pronounced dead at 9:21 p.m. at Trident Medical Center.

Deputies learned that Crumpler and Kronenberger were in a common area of the apartment complex when the argument started. During the altercation, deputies say Kronenberger pushed Crumpler to the ground and threw a chair at him which hit him in the face.

Units from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit and the Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.