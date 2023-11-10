SC Lottery
Authorities respond to scene in Summerville

The large law enforcement presence is near the intersection North Main Street at Berlin G....
The large law enforcement presence is near the intersection North Main Street at Berlin G. Myers Parkway.(Live 5)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office are responding to a scene in Summerville Thursday night.

The large law enforcement presence is near the intersection of North Main Street at Berlin G. Myers Parkway.

Multiple agencies including the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Summerville Police Department and crews from the fire department are on scene.

It’s unclear what led to the large law enforcement presence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

