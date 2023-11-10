Charleston Co. EMS reports investments two years after funding allocation

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two and a half years after being allocated $6.3 million in EMS funding, the Charleston County department is boasting new positions, programs and equipment that allow them to keep up with the demand of serving the county.

EMS Director David Abrams gave a presentation to the County Council itemizing the places where the funding has been invested.

“The first investment we made this into our workforce to give them salary increases to be competitive,” Abrams said.

In 2021, the department had 126 team members in the field with 17 job openings. As of November of 2023, they have 178 field positions on staff with 15 job openings. The department has also increased the number of ambulances from 37 to 56, with the last few vehicles ordered expected to arrive before the end of the year.

The money has funded programs as well. Abrams says the programs are geared toward developing talent and retention.

“We’ve worked on doing EMT academies now which allows people to come in from the field who have never done EMS before, get paid to be an EMT student. And then when they get certified, they get cleared, we bring them on as EMTs then, so the entire experience from the day one of your schooling all the way through, you’re getting your EMT, you’re paid as an employee,” Abrams said.

He noted that the $6.3 million allocation has still not fully been invested and there are things the department is still working to solidify and implement, like even more training opportunities.

“We want to make sure that the current EMTs have the ability to go into an advanced class so we’re looking at doing that through the EMS Academy. We have in-house training to allow them to have that additional education. That will allow them to do IVs and certain medications and handled diabetics and such,” Abrams says.

Abrams says offering advanced training lets employees advance their careers within the department and row their capacity to do more for the citizens.

“The other thing we’re looking at is a mobile integrated health care system. So that’s community medicine. We want to really get out there into the community to figure out how can we create better access to health care partnering the hospitals and the medical community to really just get people the resources they need to stay healthy and hopefully avoid EMS altogether,” Abrams says.

Abrams says these investments are also meant to boost morale and create a better work life balance for employees so that the department is able to develop and retain talent. He hopes to see the successful continuation of the programs set up in the in past two years and looks forward to what is next.

“This is a true team of EMS professionals who know what’s going on and through roundtable conversations, we are able to really figure out what the best next step is. And we’re very careful with each step we take because it is public funding, and it has people’s lives at stake. So we make sure we take that seriously,” Abrams says.

