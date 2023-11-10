Charleston Co. Schools review nearly $50M in athletic facility upgrade plan

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County School Board members will review a plan to spend more than $46 million on athletic facility upgrades that the district says are a priority after a “facilities gap analysis.”

District Four Constituent Board Member Carla Gadson is a Stall High School graduate and had a child in the school district for a time.

“I feel that North Charleston has gotten the short end of the stick. I think it was one of the representatives threatening for North Charleston to move away from the county, but I feel like this is a good effort as far as CCSD realizing their mistakes in the past and trying to correct it as far as with the facilities wise,” Gadson says.

In November of 2020, Charleston County voters approved a one-cent sales tax to pay for education capital projects from 2023 through 2028. So far this year, the board has approved other parts of a facilities upgrade plan. Now the board will review Phase V, spending $46 million on a variety of projects, the majority taking place to North Charleston high schools.

“I think it’s a good start. And this will also encourage the students since we have the most students to get involved that might encourage them to get involved with sports because I think there has been a lag in involvement with students with sports in the area,” Gadson says.

Large chunks of money in Phase V are designated for Military Magnet High School, Stall High School, North Charleston High School, and Academic Magnet High School. Projects range from new gyms, new grandstands, press boxes, concessions, field houses, batting cages, lighting and locker rooms. The list also includes ball field improvements to District Four Schools, located in North Charleston.

“I think it’s going to build morale. And also, I know there’s been keeping students involved in the community and being feel like they have contribute to the community as far as their high school because all high schools have communities and they have different cultures. Hopefully, this was a will encourage students to do well get their academics up so they can participate in these athletic programs,” Gadson says.

Making up four out of the seven listed campuses, the North Charleston locations account for nearly $40 million of the total $46 million dollar budget.

“I think this is a good step. I think we also need to follow up to keep the momentum going. As far as with high school, athletics, we need to start with the elementary schools and middle schools to encourage them to get that foundation as far as with athletics could because they’re going to be our high school students and we want a strong athletic teams to go with these nice facilities. So hopefully that will encourage parents and CCSD to take some investment in put some investment in the lower levels as well,” Gadson says.

The full breakdown the board will review:

Military Magnet High School

New Competition Gym - $9,500,000

New 1,000-seat grandstand with press box - $1,500,000

New field house w/concessions, restroom, locker rooms - $3,300,000

Replace scoreboard - $93,750

Total = $14,393,750

Stall High School

New 1,000-seat grandstand with press box - $1,500,000

New field house w/concessions, restroom, locker rooms - $3,300,000

Total = $4,800,000

North Charleston High School

New 1,000-seat grandstand with press box - $1,500,000

Renovate and expand restrooms/concessions building - $625,000

New entry plaza - $375,000

New football field house - $3,300,000

Total = $5,800,000

Academic Magnet High School

Install fencing surrounding both fields - $181,250

Second multi-purpose field upgrades, add parking - $750,000

New 1,000-seat grandstand with press box - $1,125,000

New field house w/concessions, restroom, locker rooms - $3,300,000

Tennis facility upgrades - $3,140,000

Total = $8,496,250

District 4 Schools

Ball field improvements - $6,375,000

Baptist Hill High School

Upgrade stadium seating and add visitors’ bleachers - $312,500

Replace baseball scoreboard - $56,250

Replace baseball dugouts and bleachers - $125,000

Create softball field with lighting/demo research building - $500,000

Install covered batting cages - $312,500

Athletic storage building - $125,000

Replace goal posts and foul ball post - $62,500

New press box, concessions, with restrooms - $500,000

Ball fields ADA access and parking - $200,000

Total = $2,193,500

Burke High School

Baseball and softball field improvements, restrooms, press box - $3,750,000

Lucy Beckham High School

New field press box - $250,000

Grand Total = $46,058,750

