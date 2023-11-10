Classroom Champions: Mount Zion Elementary spearheads bilingual book initiative

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two teachers at one Charleston County elementary school are looking to provide their students with bilingual books in their classrooms.

This new initiative was made to help kids connect with their families where English is not their first language.

Emily Graham is a multilingual program specialist and Brenda Reyes is an art teacher at Mount Zion Elementary on Johns Island.

These two teachers are hoping to be an inspiration for these students and help with their learning inside and outside the classroom.

Reyes taught at Pinehurst Elementary School for 14 years until she had to stop teaching due to COVID-19 in 2020 and pivoted to helping out with her family’s business.

“Through those three years, I missed teaching and I really wanted to come back,” Reyes says. “I was very fortunate to find part-time at Mount Zion, so I can keep helping with my family’s business and teach.”

Reyes has a rule where she does not allow her students to use erasers. She says she tells her students in life you’re going to make mistakes and you cannot erase them. You have to learn to turn that mistake into something positive.

Mount Zion Elementary is working toward an initiative to get more books into their students’ homes. Reyes says most parents are first-generation Mexican American and didn’t go to school or didn’t finish middle or high school and they don’t know how to help their children.

“So being able to give books that are bilingual books for our students, Spanish or bilingual, would be a great opportunity because the parents can also read with the kids.” Reyes says, “In those times where they do read with the kids, they can share with their kids the things they learn when they were growing up.”

Reyes says when a parent and their child have a book to read together, the parent can make connections between what happened in their life and what’s happening in their children’s lives.

Emily Graham works with students who need help with English in the classroom. Graham has been a multilingual program specialist for four years, and she’s been at Mount Zion Elementary for two years. Graham sees grade levels from kindergarten to fifth grade and works on the same content standards students are working on in their classrooms.

At Mount Zion, Graham works with multilingual students who speak mostly Spanish at home, but the meaning varies across the district. Graham works with students identified as needing help with English in the classroom.

“We work together to learn the same things that they can say in Spanish in English,” Graham says.

Graham says for her students, being able to bring books home means they can share their love of learning and reading with their families.

“So, because I have a lack of bilingual books in my classroom, to close that gap sometimes the students will help.” Graham says, “Students and I will work together to write a bilingual book that they then will take home. We even published one to share with their families and other students.”

If you'd like to donate to help these teachers with building home libraries for their English language learner's initiative, you can click here to donate.

