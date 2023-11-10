Cold front to bring clouds, showers and much cooler weather this weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Big changes are on the way as we head into the weekend! A strong cold front will slide through the area tonight bringing an abrupt end to the unseasonably warm weather we enjoyed all week long.

TODAY: Increasing Clouds. High 80.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with Scattered Showers. Much Cooler. High 62.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with Showers Likely. Breezy and Chilly. High 57.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 66.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 67.

