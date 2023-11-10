Cold front to bring clouds, showers and much cooler weather this weekend!
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Big changes are on the way as we head into the weekend! A strong cold front will slide through the area tonight bringing an abrupt end to the unseasonably warm weather we enjoyed all week long.
TODAY: Increasing Clouds. High 80.
SATURDAY: Cloudy with Scattered Showers. Much Cooler. High 62.
SUNDAY: Cloudy with Showers Likely. Breezy and Chilly. High 57.
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 66.
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 67.
