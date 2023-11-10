‘Concrete Jungle’ concerns soar surrounding potential changes to tree ordinance

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Several community members and environmental activists are concerned by a proposed amendment in Charleston County that would change who decides which trees can or can’t be removed for public works projects.

The amendment would allow the County Council to approve the removal of trees for a public works project without going to the County’s Board of Zoning Appeals. As the current ordinance stands, public works could be denied by the Board of Zoning Appeals for any required tree removal, impacting projects that the county has already spent time and money on, according to information provided from Charleston County.

“We should not be spending hundreds of thousands, upwards of millions of dollars, to acquire right of way for public projects that then we have to ask our BZA for permission to complete,” Charleston County Councilmember, Jenny Costa Honeycutt, said.

Robby Maynor, the director of the Communities and Transportation Program for the Coastal Conservation League, said removing the Board of Zoning Appeals’ oversight would allow the county to remove trees without a system of checks and balances.

“We want to preserve as many trees as we can, but we understand that infrastructure is necessary and there sometimes will be loss of some of these trees, but only when absolutely necessary and with proper oversight and evaluation,” Maynor said.

He said he worries the change would discourage county road projects to avoid tree impacts wherever possible.

“I think we would see fewer attempts to avoid the trees in the actual design on the road,” Maynor said.

Several Charleston County Residents echo Maynor’s concerns.

A petition titled “Halt Charleston County’s Fast Lane to a Concrete Jungle” has over 7,000 signatures less than one month after it was created.

“I think we should leave the decisions in the hands of the experts,” Ashleigh Dane, one of the authors of that petition, said, “Instead of putting it in the hands of politicians who, have a very tough job themselves, but they’re under a lot of political pressure and that doesn’t seem like it’s the right alignment of interests.”

Honeycutt said she believes that the County Council making the decision provides a greater level of accountability.

“We are accountable to the voters, and so for making these decisions, I feel like voters should be more comfortable saying, ‘okay, the person that is elected to represent me is either making decisions that I like or don’t like,’’ Honeycutt said.

A public hearing will be held for the amendment on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Lonnie Hamilton Public Services Building.

