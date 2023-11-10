Deputies investigating after 1 person hurt in Ladson shooting

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person was hurt in a shooting in Ladson Friday afternoon.

Deputies say the shooting happened on Miami Street off of College Park Road around 1 p.m.

Deputies were called to the Food Lion parking lot for a report of someone who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The sheriff’s office says the victim attempted to have someone drive them to the emergency room.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

No word yet on if any arrests have been made.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says it’s an ongoing investigation.

