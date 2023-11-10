SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies investigating after 1 person hurt in Ladson shooting

By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person was hurt in a shooting in Ladson Friday afternoon.

Deputies say the shooting happened on Miami Street off of College Park Road around 1 p.m.

Deputies were called to the Food Lion parking lot for a report of someone who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The sheriff’s office says the victim attempted to have someone drive them to the emergency room.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

No word yet on if any arrests have been made.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says it’s an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dorchester Consolidated Dispatch was notified of a disturbance at Summerwind Apartment at 1001...
Coroner IDs victim of Summerville apartment complex fight
Police responded to the Circle K on Meeting Street just after 5 a.m. Friday for a shooting.
1 killed in downtown Charleston shooting
The large law enforcement presence is near the intersection North Main Street at Berlin G....
Police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash, three suspects arrested
The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services arrested 111 wanted...
Over 100 wanted offenders arrested during ‘Operation South Carolina Round-Up’
A Beaufort County teenager shot while sleeping inside a Hilton Head Island home died at the...
Deputies: Beaufort Co. teen dies at hospital after being shot while sleeping

Latest News

The local chapter of a national nonprofit is coming upon a pretty big milestone when it comes...
VIDEO: Charleston Habitat for Humanity to build 100th house
The large law enforcement presence is near the intersection North Main Street at Berlin G....
Police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash, three suspects arrested
The Dorchester County coroner has identified a man who died from injuries sustained in a fight...
VIDEO: Coroner IDs victim of Summerville apartment complex fight
Officers responded to the Circle K gas station on Meeting Street just after 5 a.m. Friday for...
VIDEO: 1 killed in downtown Charleston shooting