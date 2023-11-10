Goose Creek man sentenced after pleading guilty to impersonating U.S. Marshals

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Department of Justice says a Berkeley County man has been sentenced to four years in federal prison on impersonation and firearm charges.

Jeremy Allen Hughes, 39, of Goose Creek, pleaded guilty to impersonating a federal law enforcement officer and possessing a weapon after a domestic violence conviction.

Court documents allege Hughes told witnesses his name was Brian Williams and falsely claimed he was with the U.S. Marshals searching for a fugitive. He was wearing tactical clothing with a “Police U.S. Marshals” shirt and carried a pistol and shotgun.

Hughes was arrested on Dec. 1, 2021, and during the arrest, Hughes had multiple firearms and ammunition.

After serving his sentence Hughes will serve a two-year term of court-ordered supervision.

