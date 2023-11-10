SC Lottery
Goose Creek man sentenced after pleading guilty to impersonating U.S. Marshals

Jeremy Allen Hughes, 39, of Goose Creek, was sentenced to four years in federal prison after pleading guilty to impersonating a federal law enforcement officer.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Department of Justice says a Berkeley County man has been sentenced to four years in federal prison on impersonation and firearm charges.

Jeremy Allen Hughes, 39, of Goose Creek, pleaded guilty to impersonating a federal law enforcement officer and possessing a weapon after a domestic violence conviction.

Court documents allege Hughes told witnesses his name was Brian Williams and falsely claimed he was with the U.S. Marshals searching for a fugitive. He was wearing tactical clothing with a “Police U.S. Marshals” shirt and carried a pistol and shotgun.

Hughes was arrested on Dec. 1, 2021, and during the arrest, Hughes had multiple firearms and ammunition.

After serving his sentence Hughes will serve a two-year term of court-ordered supervision.

