SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

How Joe Manchin affects Democrats chances of holding Senate, White House in 2024

By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Centrist Senator Joe Manchin, D-WV, sent shockwaves through the political universe when he announced his pending exit from the U.S. Senate.

“What I will be doing, is traveling the country, and speaking out to see if there is an interest in creating a movement to mobilize the middle,” Manchin said in a video announcement Thursday.

There is speculation Manchin is hinting at a presidential run, and third party group No Labels has already referred to him as an ally. Manchin made an appearance in the swing state of Georgia Friday.

Cook Political Report’s Jessica Taylor said a third party probably can’t win the White House, but Manchin could pull votes from Joe Biden.

“I think Democrats are right to worry about what a no labels candidacy could do to Joe Biden’s prospects,” Taylor said.

The Cook Political Report forcasts the Senate seat will almost certainly flip to West Virginia’s Republican Gov. Jim Justice, as Manchin’s personal brand of politics was the only thing keeping the seat blue.

“He’s been a political unicorn in West Virginia,” Taylor said. “I mean, he served in the legislature, he was secretary of state, he was governor, and he was sort of able to buck the political evolution that was happening in a state like West Virginia.”

Republicans picking up the West Virginia seat would put the Senate at an even 50-50. In the event the Senate does end up tied, whichever party wins the White House would hold the tiebreaking vote.

Taylor says it doesn’t look good for Democrats, as all seven of their projected close races are Democrats playing defense and trying to hold seats.

“The fact that you have vulnerable Democrats in all these red states, losing this one is, I think, very damaging for them.”

If Democrats lose any more seats, they would need to win a Senate race in states like Texas or Florida, which has recently been a major challenge for the party.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dorchester Consolidated Dispatch was notified of a disturbance at Summerwind Apartment at 1001...
Coroner IDs victim of Summerville apartment complex fight
The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services arrested 111 wanted...
Over 100 wanted offenders arrested during ‘Operation South Carolina Round-Up’
Police responded to the Circle K on Meeting Street just after 5 a.m. Friday for a shooting.
1 killed in downtown Charleston shooting
The large law enforcement presence is near the intersection North Main Street at Berlin G....
Police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash, three suspects arrested
A Beaufort County teenager shot while sleeping inside a Hilton Head Island home died at the...
Deputies: Beaufort Co. teen dies at hospital after being shot while sleeping

Latest News

How Joe Manchin affects Democrats chances of holding Senate, White House in 2024
Vice President Kamala Harris officially filed paperwork for the South Carolina primary Friday...
VIDEO: ‘Let’s do it again’: VP Harris files primary paperwork for Biden-Harris campaign
Vice President Kamala Harris was in Columbia Friday where she filed paperwork for the...
‘Let’s do it again’: VP Harris files primary paperwork for Biden-Harris campaign
Vice President Kamala Harris was in Columbia Friday to file for the South Carolina primary.
RAW VIDEO: Biden-Harris campaign files for SC primary