SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Lanier scores 28 as North Florida beats Charleston Southern 81-70

CSU basketball
CSU basketball(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Chaz Lanier had 28 points in North Florida’s 81-70 victory against Charleston Southern on Thursday night.

Lanier shot 8 for 14 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free throw line for the Ospreys (2-0). Ametri Moss was 3 of 5 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to add 10 points. Jaylen Smith shot 3 for 7, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

The Buccaneers (1-1) were led in scoring by RJ Johnson, who finished with 25 points. Charleston Southern also got 19 points and 12 rebounds from Taje’ Kelly. In addition, Daren Patrick had 11 points.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston mayor's race appeared to be a tight race between incumbent John Tecklenburg...
ELECTION RESULTS: Final votes are being tallied across the Lowcountry
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services arrested 111 wanted...
Over 100 wanted offenders arrested during ‘Operation South Carolina Round-Up’
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and William Cogswell are set to meet head-to-head in a runoff...
City of Charleston voters get a chance to do it again with mayoral runoff

Latest News

Four Stratford softball players signed on Early Signing Day Wednesday
VIDEO: Stratford has 4 softball players commit on Early Signing Day
10 players signed on Early Signing Day at Beckham
VIDEO: 10 Athletes from Beckham take part in Early Signing Day
Four athletes take part in Early Signing Day at Berkeley
VIDEO: Four Berkeley Athletes sign on Early Signing Day
Wando has 17 kids sign on Early Signing Day
VIDEO: Wando signs 17 on Early Signing Day
Four student athletes signed their National Letters of Intent at Berkeley on Wednesday morning
Early National Signing Day in the Lowcountry