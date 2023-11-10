Live 5 News to host Charleston mayoral runoff debate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The two candidates for mayor in South Carolina’s largest city will have a chance to tell voters what their plans are on Live 5 News ahead of the runoff election in less than two weeks.

That race is heading to a runoff between incumbent mayor John Tecklenburg and challenger Williams Cogswell after no candidate received more than 50% of the vote Tuesday night.

The City of Charleston election rules require more than 50% of the vote to declare a winner, and because neither candidate reached 50%, voters will have to cast another vote on Nov. 21.

Live 5 News Anchor Raphael James will moderate as Tecklenburg and Cogswell make their pitches to voters on why they should be elected as the next leader of the city.

The debate will be live on-air and streamed online at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

If you have a question for either candidate and want to have your voice heard, send your question to Raphael.James@Live5News.com.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.