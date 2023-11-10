SC Lottery
Lowcountry High School football scores - Week 12

By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 2 of the playoffs kickoff on Friday night. Check back here for scores, highlights and more throughout the weekend

SCHSL

5-A - 2nd round

Berkeley (6-5) at Summerville (11-0)

Ft. Dorchester (7-3) at White Knoll

Sumter at Stratford (5-6)

West Ashley (6-5) at Carolina Forest

4-A - 2nd round

Hartsville at James Island (11-0)

Lancaster at Beckham (9-1)

3-A - 2nd round

Gilbert at Hanahan (7-4)

Philip Simmons (10-1) at Brookland-Cayce

2-A - 2nd round

Woodland (8-2) at Oceanside Collegiate (8-2) - Live 5 Game of the Week

1-A - 2nd round

Allendale Fairfax at Cross (10-1)

SCISA

4-A - Semifinals

Porter-Gaud (9-2) at Laurence Manning

3-A - Semifinals

Hilton Head Christian at Pinewood Prep (8-3)

1-A - Semifinals

Patrick Henry at Dorchester Academy (9-2)

