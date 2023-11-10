Lowcountry High School football scores - Week 12
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 2 of the playoffs kickoff on Friday night. Check back here for scores, highlights and more throughout the weekend
SCHSL
5-A - 2nd round
Berkeley (6-5) at Summerville (11-0)
Ft. Dorchester (7-3) at White Knoll
Sumter at Stratford (5-6)
West Ashley (6-5) at Carolina Forest
4-A - 2nd round
Hartsville at James Island (11-0)
Lancaster at Beckham (9-1)
3-A - 2nd round
Gilbert at Hanahan (7-4)
Philip Simmons (10-1) at Brookland-Cayce
2-A - 2nd round
Woodland (8-2) at Oceanside Collegiate (8-2) - Live 5 Game of the Week
1-A - 2nd round
Allendale Fairfax at Cross (10-1)
SCISA
4-A - Semifinals
Porter-Gaud (9-2) at Laurence Manning
3-A - Semifinals
Hilton Head Christian at Pinewood Prep (8-3)
1-A - Semifinals
Patrick Henry at Dorchester Academy (9-2)
