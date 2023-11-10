SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police: 4 people shot at Missouri shopping mall; 3 suspects in custody

By KCTV5 Staff and Gray Media
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A shooting at the Independence Center Mall is under investigation.

Police said the situation is stable at this time. A police spokesperson said four people were shot. Independence police said one person is in critical condition and the three others’ injuries range from serious to non-life threatening.

IPD said at least one of the victims was female.

The shooting happened at the 39th Street entrance to the mall, an IPD spokesperson told KCTV. Police were called to the scene on a sound of shots call at 2:20 p.m.

Authorities said at least three persons of interest are in custody.

“There is no active shooter,” police said on Facebook.

IPD said anyone attempting to pick up family who was at the mall can meet at the northeast corner of the mall parking lot near the Club Car Wash.

Police are asking the public to stop calling 911 to inquire about the incident.

“As you can imagine, our dispatchers are very busy right now. We will update here on social media when we have more information to share,” police said.

Mayor Quinton Lucas was quick to share his thoughts on the shooting on Twitter.

“We ready yet to admit it’s the easy accessibility of guns?” Lucas said. “Or, will we blame every cable news talking point about urban cities, which this is not, that we can?”

The Independence Center Mall said they had no comment on the issue. The mall was not evacuated and is not closed -- aside from the area surrounding the north entrance and area around the crime scene. IPD told KCTV5 that was at the discretion of the mall.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dorchester Consolidated Dispatch was notified of a disturbance at Summerwind Apartment at 1001...
62-year-old man charged with murder in Summerville apartment complex fight
Police responded to the Circle K on Meeting Street just after 5 a.m. Friday for a shooting.
1 killed in downtown Charleston shooting
The large law enforcement presence is near the intersection North Main Street at Berlin G....
Police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash, three suspects arrested
The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services arrested 111 wanted...
Over 100 wanted offenders arrested during ‘Operation South Carolina Round-Up’
A Beaufort County teenager shot while sleeping inside a Hilton Head Island home died at the...
Deputies: Beaufort Co. teen dies at hospital after being shot while sleeping

Latest News

A new road improvement plan to Rivers Avenue would add trees, bike and pedestrian lanes with...
Rivers Avenue improvement plan hopes to add bike, pedestrian lanes
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead following a pursuit that resulted in...
Troopers: 1 dead after Colleton Co. pursuit
VIDEO: Rivers Avenue improvement plan hopes to add bike, pedestrian lanes
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college...
Big Ten bans No. 2 Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh from final 3 games over alleged sign-stealing scheme
SAG-AFTRA signage is seen on the side of the offices in Los Angeles, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023....
Hollywood actors union board votes to approve the deal with studios that ended the strike