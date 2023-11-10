Police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash, three suspects arrested

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department says three people were arrested in connection to a chase that ended in a three-vehicle crash on Thursday night.

The police chase ended in a three-vehicle crash near the intersection of North Main Street at Berlin G. Myers Parkway, Cpt. Chris Hirsch says.

Multiple agencies including the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Summerville Police Department and crews from the fire department were on the scene.

Three suspects were arrested and the charges are pending, according to Hirsch. Their identities have not yet been released.

Hirsch says both the suspects and occupants of the vehicles suffered minor injuries.

