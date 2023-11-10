Rivers Avenue improvement plan hopes to add bike, pedestrian lanes

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new road improvement plan to Rivers Avenue would add trees, bike and pedestrian lanes with hopes of improving the way of life for nearby communities.

The proposed idea would make the changes in connection with the Lowcountry Rapid Transit, which is a 21-mile bus rapid transit project that will connect the region.

The proposed plan would make improvements from Durant Avenue to Reynolds Avenue, which is currently a four-lane traffic road to a two-lane road with pedestrian lanes on both sides, a bike lane and room for the rapid transit lane in the middle.

“It’s really about transforming Rivers Avenue into a street that’s not just for cars, but it’s a street for people on foot, it’s a street for people in bicycles, it’s a street for people using the bus rapid transit, and also for people that are in cars,” DesignWorks Senior Partner Scott Parker says.

The specific intersection of Rivers and Reynolds is the hottest intersection in North Charleston according to one developer Ed Sutton, which is why adding trees to streets would help residents stay cool and reduce flooding in the area.

“The idea is that when you walk through a station, you’re not going to be overcome with heat,” Sutton says. “You’re going to have shade from the trees on the bicycle lane so the trees would be excess protection from vehicles going by.”

Metanoia South Carolina Chief Operating Officer Jamilla Harper says 30% of people in the community do not have access to transportation. By adding the lanes, the number of people that could use and get to the transit would be massive.

“Having access to quality transportation, and additional transportation options like bike-ability and walkability, those are some of the most important issues here in the neighborhood,” Harper says. “We all know that improving access to affordable transportation can also provide more stabilization if we have more viable local economies and transportation to other areas of Charleston.”

If approved, the improvement project also hopes to bring more people and development to this area of North Charleston.

“This area was the original downtown in North Charleston,” Sutton says. “I think the future of that is going to be very much the same, and hopefully it will also see options for small businesses. My personal dream here is for this area to evolve again into a small business hub for local owners.”

“It’s really about creating places where people can work, walk, and people can gather, have goods and services that they need so that they don’t have to get in their car to go places,” Parker says. “It’s really about taking the street and turning it into the center of the community.”

Harper adds the proposal would increase the connectivity of folks in these North Charleston neighborhoods.

“In these ways, certainly can improve an overall quality of life, through transportation that can be more affordable, effective and efficient,” she says.

In response to the concerns of removing two of the four traffic lanes, the developers say the transit would hopefully reduce the need for people to use their cars.

“We believe we will transition to the point where we don’t need as many people moving through here in automobiles,” Parker says.

The plan was proposed to South Carolina Department of Transportation Secretary Christy Hall, who developers say gave positive feedback on the plan and is discussing potential next steps with local governments.

Construction for the Lowcountry Rapid Transit is expected to begin in 2026.

