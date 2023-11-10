SC Lottery
South Florida takes down South Carolina State 96-52

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Chris Youngblood’s 19 points helped South Florida defeat South Carolina State 96-52 on Thursday night.

Youngblood shot 6 for 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line for the Bulls (1-0). Selton Miguel scored 18 points, shooting 7 for 11, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc. Sam Hines Jr. went 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Mitchel Taylor led the way for the Bulldogs (1-1) with 11 points and three steals. Caleb McCarty added eight points and two steals for South Carolina State.

NEXT UP

Up next for South Florida is a matchup Wednesday with Central Michigan at home. South Carolina State hosts North Florida on Monday.

