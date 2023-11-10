Troopers: 1 dead after Colleton Co. pursuit

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead following a pursuit that resulted in a crash in Colleton County.

The crash happened approximately two miles south of Walterboro on Highway 15 near Burlington Road around 3 a.m. Friday, Master Trooper Gary Miller said.

A 2005 Honda Pilot was heading north on Highway 15 while attempting to flee from Colleton County Sheriff’s deputies. Miller said the vehicle went off the road to the right, struck a tree and it caught on fire.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crash.

The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

