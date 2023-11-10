SC Lottery
VP Harris, Rep. Clyburn to file primary paperwork for Biden-Harris campaign

Vice President Kamala Harris, shown here speaking during South Carolina State University's fall convocation in September, will visit Columbia Friday to file paperwork for the South Carolina Democratic Party.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Vice President Kamala Harris will be in South Carolina Friday to officially file paperwork for the South Carolina primary.

Harris joins Rep. James Clyburn to file for the Biden-Harris campaign.

Clyburn serves as the co-chair of the campaign.

The filing was originally just Clyburn but Thursday night Harris took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to ask if Clyburn had “room for one more.”

“South Carolina Democrats are the backbone of the Democratic Party,” Harris said.

The South Carolina Democratic Party’s deadline to file is at noon Friday.

South Carolina will be the first state to hold its primary after a Democratic calendar shake-up in February when it replaced Iowa.

The party sees the change as a way to empower Black and other minority voters critical to its support base.

South Carolina will now hold its primary on Feb. 3, 2024. Nevada and New Hampshire would follow on Feb. 6 and Georgia would hold theirs one week later on Feb. 13. Michigan’s primary would then be fifth on Feb. 27.

Speaker and author Marianne Williamson became the first Democrat to file for the primary Monday.

Williamson told reporters Monday afternoon she believes Americans are living in “a time of real trouble” and considers her campaign a “real alternative” to the agenda of both the Republican Party and to the Democratic Party as well.

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) also filed to challenge President Joe Biden’s reelection bid on Wednesday.

