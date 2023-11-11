41 people naturalized at Fort Moultrie in honor of Veterans Day

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - In honor of Veterans Day, Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historic Park hosted a naturalization ceremony at Fort Moultrie Visitor Center.

The ceremony, which was held in partnership with the Charleston office of US Citizenship and Immigration Services, saw a class of 41 applicants from 30 different countries take the Oath of Citizenship. Among these applicants were 17 active-duty military members and 7 military spouses. A majority of the active-duty applicants will deploy overseas before the year ends.

Thursday’s ceremony was the first to be held at Fort Moultrie.

“It is an honor to be involved in such a commemorative and life-changing event,” Superintendent Tracy Stakely said. “It is a privilege to welcome a new group of American citizens at a site that has played a pivotal role with defending the country since the American Revolutionary War.”

The National Park Service sent its congratulations to all of the new citizens and military service members.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.