Bessingers BBQ announces passing of family patriarch

By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The man behind a well-known South Carolina barbeque restaurant has passed away, according to his family.

Thomas Bessinger Sr. recently passed away, Bessinger’s Barbeque posted on Facebook Friday evening. He was 92.

“Charleston has lost an amazing man, but he is with his creator in heaven. Thank you to all of our customers and friends who have asked about him daily and kept him in your prayers,” the family shared. “We hope those who knew him will think of him fondly when they have some mustard-based BBQ.”

Bessingers BBQ is known for its mustard-based barbeque sauce, a Carolina classic since the 1930s, their website states.

Bessinger was born in Orangeburg in 1931 and was raised in Holly Hill. At 14, Thomas helped in his dad’s restaurant, Eat at Joe’s.

After high school, Thomas joined the military and served overseas for two years, cooking meals for soldiers, the website shares.

Bessinger opened his own restaurant in Charleston in 1960.

