SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Boston College wins 75-71 in coach Earl Grant’s return to The Citadel

Jaeden Zackery scored 21 points, Donald Hand Jr. added 14 points and Boston College beat The...
Jaeden Zackery scored 21 points, Donald Hand Jr. added 14 points and Boston College beat The Citadel 75-71 on Friday night.(Live 5)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Jaeden Zackery scored 21 points, Donald Hand Jr. added 14 points and Boston College beat The Citadel 75-71 on Friday night.

Neither team led by more than six points - in the first meeting between the schools, with the matchup scheduled the next two seasons.

Zackery made two free throws with 17.1 seconds left to extend Boston College’s lead to 75-71. Keynan Davis missed a contested 3-pointer at the other end and The Citadel lost control of the offensive rebound to give it back to Boston College.

Claudell Harris Jr. and Devin McGlockton each added 12 points for Boston College (2-0). Quinten Post, who was coming off a career-high 31 points in a win over Fairfield, had 10 points and four personal fouls.

Elijah Morgan scored 17 points and made four 3-pointers for The Citadel (0-2), which was coming off a 72-59 loss at North Carolina State. AJ Smith added 14 points.

Earl Grant’s first Division I coaching job was at The Citadel, serving as an assistant coach from 2002-04. Grant also served as the head coach of the nearby College of Charleston from 2014-21. Grant improved to 4-0 against The Citadel.

Boston College hosts Richmond on Wednesday. The Citadel heads to Presbyterian College on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dorchester Consolidated Dispatch was notified of a disturbance at Summerwind Apartment at 1001...
62-year-old man charged with murder in Summerville apartment complex fight
Police responded to the Circle K on Meeting Street just after 5 a.m. Friday for a shooting.
1 killed in downtown Charleston shooting
The large law enforcement presence is near the intersection North Main Street at Berlin G....
Police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash, three suspects arrested
Karalee M. Sousek
Bluffton woman arrested for damaging, urinating on Veterans Memorial statue
Ericka Sherai’ Jones, 27, (left) and Serena Caldwell, 56, (right) were arrested after being...
2 Midlands daycare employees arrested, accused of inciting children to fight each other

Latest News

Dae Dae Grant’s 22 points helped Duquesne defeat Charleston 90-72 on Friday night.
Grant scores 22, Duquesne downs Charleston 90-72
Charleston Southern drops to 1-1 with a loss to North Florida
VIDEO: CSU falls at home to North Florida
South Florida takes down South Carolina State 96-52
RJ Johnson scored a career high 25 points but Charleston Southern lost to North Florida on...
Lanier scores 28 as North Florida beats Charleston Southern 81-70