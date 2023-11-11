SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Burton fire crews contain massive Habersham neighborhood blaze

The Burton Fire District says a major fire broke out Friday evening in the Habersham community.
The Burton Fire District says a major fire broke out Friday evening in the Habersham community.(BURTON FIRE DISTRICT)
By Marissa Thompson
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Burton Fire District says a major fire broke out Friday evening in the Habersham community.

Just after 5:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to 18 Market St. Officials say this was reported to them as a brush fire, but in the minutes it took for fire crews to arrive, the blaze had quickly spread, threatening surrounding buildings in which businesses and private residences are held.

The fire remains under investigation but appears to have been caused by a malfunction of overhead patio lights. Officials say all damages were confined to that outside patio area and the fire was extinguished within five minutes.

The crew performed a thorough investigation of nearby buildings to ensure the fire had not extended into the surrounding properties, utilizing thermal imaging to check for heat or damage.

“This fire grew and spread rapidly, and all from what appears to have been a simple bulb,” Burton Assistant Fire Chief and fire investigator Steve Kenyon said. “Had the fire extended into the buildings, which are four connected businesses and residences, it could have caused significant damages and displacements.”

Marine Corp Air Station Fire and Rescue and Beaufort County EMS assisted with this incident.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dorchester Consolidated Dispatch was notified of a disturbance at Summerwind Apartment at 1001...
62-year-old man charged with murder in Summerville apartment complex fight
Police responded to the Circle K on Meeting Street just after 5 a.m. Friday for a shooting.
1 killed in downtown Charleston shooting
The large law enforcement presence is near the intersection North Main Street at Berlin G....
Police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash, three suspects arrested
Thomas Bessinger Sr. recently passed away, Bessinger’s Barbeque posted on Facebook Friday...
Bessingers BBQ announces passing of family patriarch
Karalee M. Sousek
Bluffton woman arrested for damaging, urinating on Veterans Memorial statue

Latest News

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead following a collision involving a...
One dead following collision between vehicle and pedestrian on I-26
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after their vehicle overturned on...
Troopers investigate fatal single-vehicle collision
The crash occurred in the westbound lanes on I-26 at Exit 209.
FIRST ALERT: Crash impacts traffic on I-26 westbound at Exit 209
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after their vehicle overturned on...
VIDEO: Troopers investigate fatal single-vehicle collision