Burton fire crews contain massive Habersham neighborhood blaze

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Burton Fire District says a major fire broke out Friday evening in the Habersham community.

Just after 5:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to 18 Market St. Officials say this was reported to them as a brush fire, but in the minutes it took for fire crews to arrive, the blaze had quickly spread, threatening surrounding buildings in which businesses and private residences are held.

The fire remains under investigation but appears to have been caused by a malfunction of overhead patio lights. Officials say all damages were confined to that outside patio area and the fire was extinguished within five minutes.

The crew performed a thorough investigation of nearby buildings to ensure the fire had not extended into the surrounding properties, utilizing thermal imaging to check for heat or damage.

“This fire grew and spread rapidly, and all from what appears to have been a simple bulb,” Burton Assistant Fire Chief and fire investigator Steve Kenyon said. “Had the fire extended into the buildings, which are four connected businesses and residences, it could have caused significant damages and displacements.”

Marine Corp Air Station Fire and Rescue and Beaufort County EMS assisted with this incident.

