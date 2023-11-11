SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Grant scores 22, Duquesne downs Charleston 90-72

Dae Dae Grant’s 22 points helped Duquesne defeat Charleston 90-72 on Friday night.
Dae Dae Grant’s 22 points helped Duquesne defeat Charleston 90-72 on Friday night.
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Dae Dae Grant’s 22 points helped Duquesne defeat Charleston 90-72 on Friday night.

Grant was 7 of 20 shooting, including 4 for 12 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Dukes (2-0). Kareem Rozier scored 20 points, going 6 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 5 for 5 from the line. Jimmy Clark III was 8 of 14 shooting (2 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 18 points, while adding seven assists and three steals.

Kobe Rodgers led the Cougars (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and three steals. Ante Brzovic added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Charleston. Ben Burnham also had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Up next for Duquesne is a Monday matchup with Stony Brook at home. Charleston takes on Vermont on Thursday.

___

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dorchester Consolidated Dispatch was notified of a disturbance at Summerwind Apartment at 1001...
62-year-old man charged with murder in Summerville apartment complex fight
Police responded to the Circle K on Meeting Street just after 5 a.m. Friday for a shooting.
1 killed in downtown Charleston shooting
The large law enforcement presence is near the intersection North Main Street at Berlin G....
Police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash, three suspects arrested
Karalee M. Sousek
Bluffton woman arrested for damaging, urinating on Veterans Memorial statue
Ericka Sherai’ Jones, 27, (left) and Serena Caldwell, 56, (right) were arrested after being...
2 Midlands daycare employees arrested, accused of inciting children to fight each other

Latest News

Jaeden Zackery scored 21 points, Donald Hand Jr. added 14 points and Boston College beat The...
Boston College wins 75-71 in coach Earl Grant’s return to The Citadel
Charleston Southern drops to 1-1 with a loss to North Florida
VIDEO: CSU falls at home to North Florida
South Florida takes down South Carolina State 96-52
RJ Johnson scored a career high 25 points but Charleston Southern lost to North Florida on...
Lanier scores 28 as North Florida beats Charleston Southern 81-70