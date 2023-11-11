SC Lottery
Jordan Toles returns late kickoff 73 yards for a touchdown that lifts Morgan State over SC State in Buddy Pough’s final home game

Buddy Pough listens to the SC State band after the Bulldogs lost their final home game of his career to Morgan State(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Toles returned a fourth-quarter kickoff 73 yards for the go-ahead touchdown and Morgan State defeated South Carolina State 20-17 on Saturday.

After South Carolina State’s Gavy Zimmerman kicked a 28-yard field goal for a 17-13 lead, his squib kick on the ensuing kickoff was picked up by Toles who broke several tackles on the way to the game-changing touchdown.

Quincy Johnson intercepted South Carolina State’s Corey Fields Jr. on the next play from scrimmage and Morgan State ran the final 4 1/2 minutes off the clock.

In the second quarter, Fields hit Keshawn Toney with a 17-yard touchdown pass and Malcolm Magee recovered a fumble in the end zone for another touchdown as the Bulldogs took a 14-6 lead at halftime.

A 53-yard touchdown run by J.J. Davis got the Bears within 14-13 in third quarter before the dramatic turn of events in the fourth.

Offense was at a premium as Morgan State (4-5, 3-1 Mid-East Athletic Conference) outgained South Carolina State (4-6, 2-2) in total yards 244-191.

Davis had 108 yards rushing for the Bears.

