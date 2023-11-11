SC Lottery
MUSC leader to highlight PTSD research on Capitol Hill

By Meredith Blair
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Veteran’s Day was on Saturday and it’s a time of honoring and thanking those who have served our country, many of whom struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Advancing and funding PTSD research and therapies is a topic a MUSC leader is bringing straight to Congress in the coming days at the Congressional Neuroscience Caucus Briefing.

PTSD is common in veterans and can cause severe disruptions to everyday life.

MUSC’s Vice President for Research Dr. Lori McMahon, along with other experts in the field will educate Congress on the importance of brain research. Funding is needed for further discovery, and she touches on a few topics that panelists will discuss.

“How to help the brain repair itself, and to also discuss interventions such as cognitive therapy and cognitive therapy in combination with pharmaceuticals that will help patients overcome their PTSD,” McMahon said.

McMahon explained how MUSC is a leader in fundamental discovery and patient care surrounding PTSD.

“Our team travels across the county when there is a traumatic event, and they are there to help victims recover and by doing that work we are helping people to prevent and minimize the risk of PTSD,” she said.

McMahon and others want to recognize and share how to best treat this neuropsychiatric disorder moving forward.

The Congressional Briefing is from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15 on Capitol Hill.

