New dashcam video shows former Berkeley Co. deputy assaulting man

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley Sheriff’s Office has released dashcam footage of a former deputy assaulting a man during a traffic stop.

Former Deputy Randal Timmons, 61, was charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on Oct. 24 with third-degree assault and battery in connection with a January 2022 incident.

The dashcam video shows Timmons pursuing a vehicle down a dirt road before he catches up with the suspect. The driver stopped and put up both hands before Timmons yelled at him to get out of the car.

An arrest warrant states Timmons used his stun gun when the driver refused to get on the ground. Once the driver was on the ground, Timmons kicked the man in his head twice, placed him in handcuffs and pulled him up from the ground by his hair.

The footage shows Berkeley County EMS checking out the suspect before he was taken into custody.

Timmons resigned from the sheriff’s office in February of 2022 after being accused of misconduct, his personnel file states. It was his third stint working with the agency.

The file includes a document titled “Separation Due to Misconduct” stating the officer used “excessive force” during an arrest, then completed an incident report “and intentionally falsified the information in the report.”

“When confronted by a representative of the agency, the officer then provide [sic] false information, which mirrored the information in the report,” the document states.

Timmons was first hired by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office as a reserve officer in November of 2000, then as a Class 1 officer in May 2002, records state. He left the sheriff’s office in 2007 to join the Moncks Corner Police Department.

He rejoined the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office in July of 2007.

