SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

One dead following collision between vehicle and pedestrian on I-26

By Marissa Thompson
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 5:40 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead following a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

According to a release from Master Trooper Gary Miller, a person was attempting to cross Interstate 26 near mile marker 209 when they were struck by a 2008 Chevrolet pickup truck that was heading west.

Troopers responded to the collision Friday at approximately 9:22 p.m.

Miller says the pedestrian is deceased. The driver of the truck was unharmed.

Traffic disruptions were reported at that time.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dorchester Consolidated Dispatch was notified of a disturbance at Summerwind Apartment at 1001...
62-year-old man charged with murder in Summerville apartment complex fight
Police responded to the Circle K on Meeting Street just after 5 a.m. Friday for a shooting.
1 killed in downtown Charleston shooting
The large law enforcement presence is near the intersection North Main Street at Berlin G....
Police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash, three suspects arrested
Thomas Bessinger Sr. recently passed away, Bessinger’s Barbeque posted on Facebook Friday...
Bessingers BBQ announces passing of family patriarch
Karalee M. Sousek
Bluffton woman arrested for damaging, urinating on Veterans Memorial statue

Latest News

The crash occurred in the westbound lanes on I-26 at Exit 209.
FIRST ALERT: Crash impacts traffic on I-26 westbound at Exit 209
Thomas Bessinger Sr. recently passed away, Bessinger’s Barbeque posted on Facebook Friday...
Bessingers BBQ announces passing of family patriarch
Former Deputy Randal Timmons, 61, was charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on...
New dashcam video shows former Berkeley Co. deputy assaulting man
The man behind a well-known South Carolina barbeque restaurant has passed away, according to...
VIDEO: Bessingers BBQ announces passing of family patriarch