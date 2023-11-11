One dead following collision between vehicle and pedestrian on I-26
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 5:40 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead following a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
According to a release from Master Trooper Gary Miller, a person was attempting to cross Interstate 26 near mile marker 209 when they were struck by a 2008 Chevrolet pickup truck that was heading west.
Troopers responded to the collision Friday at approximately 9:22 p.m.
Miller says the pedestrian is deceased. The driver of the truck was unharmed.
Traffic disruptions were reported at that time.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.