One dead following collision between vehicle and pedestrian on I-26

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead following a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

According to a release from Master Trooper Gary Miller, a person was attempting to cross Interstate 26 near mile marker 209 when they were struck by a 2008 Chevrolet pickup truck that was heading west.

Troopers responded to the collision Friday at approximately 9:22 p.m.

Miller says the pedestrian is deceased. The driver of the truck was unharmed.

Traffic disruptions were reported at that time.

