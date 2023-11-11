Police investigate after worker dies in Detyens Shipyard incident

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a reported incident that left a worker dead at Detyens Shipyard.

Officers responded to a report of an incident at Detyens Shipyard shortly before 11 a.m. on Saturday, police spokesperson Harvey Jacobs says.

When officers arrived, they were told that a worker on a ship had fallen through an open latch, according to Jacobs.

He says the man was dead at the scene.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the victim.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.