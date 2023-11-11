SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Tracking unsettled weather this weekend with cooler temperatures!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong cold front has moved across our area with high pressure to our north. This pattern allows for clouds and showers to stick around for the rest of the day. With the activity and a northerly wind, temperatures will be stuck in the 50s for the rest of the day. Much cooler compared to the past few days! This pattern will continue on Sunday with more clouds and a few showers. Highs on Sunday will be in the low to mid 50s. Activity will end late Sunday with some sunshine on Monday. Temperatures rebound early next week into the mid to upper 60s. Rain chances increase by the middle of next week as an area of low pressure approaches our area. Showers are likely Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures in the 60s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with Showers. Breezy and Chilly. High 57, Low 51.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with Showers. Breezy and Chilly. High 55, Low 46.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Not as Cool. High 66, Low 49.

TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, High 67, Low 53.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with Showers Possible. High 64, Low 57.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with Showers Possible. High 69, Low 59.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dorchester Consolidated Dispatch was notified of a disturbance at Summerwind Apartment at 1001...
62-year-old man charged with murder in Summerville apartment complex fight
Police responded to the Circle K on Meeting Street just after 5 a.m. Friday for a shooting.
1 killed in downtown Charleston shooting
The large law enforcement presence is near the intersection North Main Street at Berlin G....
Police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash, three suspects arrested
Thomas Bessinger Sr. recently passed away, Bessinger’s Barbeque posted on Facebook Friday...
Bessingers BBQ announces passing of family patriarch
Karalee M. Sousek
Bluffton woman arrested for damaging, urinating on Veterans Memorial statue

Latest News

Meteorologist Joey Sovine updates your Friday forecast.
VIDEO: Your Friday afternoon forecast
VIDEO: Your Friday night forecast
Meteorologist Joey Sovine has a look at your Friday forecast.
VIDEO: Your Friday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
One more warm November day before the weekend chill settles in!