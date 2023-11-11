Tracking unsettled weather this weekend with cooler temperatures!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong cold front has moved across our area with high pressure to our north. This pattern allows for clouds and showers to stick around for the rest of the day. With the activity and a northerly wind, temperatures will be stuck in the 50s for the rest of the day. Much cooler compared to the past few days! This pattern will continue on Sunday with more clouds and a few showers. Highs on Sunday will be in the low to mid 50s. Activity will end late Sunday with some sunshine on Monday. Temperatures rebound early next week into the mid to upper 60s. Rain chances increase by the middle of next week as an area of low pressure approaches our area. Showers are likely Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures in the 60s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with Showers. Breezy and Chilly. High 57, Low 51.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with Showers. Breezy and Chilly. High 55, Low 46.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Not as Cool. High 66, Low 49.

TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, High 67, Low 53.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with Showers Possible. High 64, Low 57.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with Showers Possible. High 69, Low 59.

