Troopers investigate fatal single-vehicle collision
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 5:58 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after their vehicle overturned on railroad tracks near mile marker 213 on Interstate 26.
Master Trooper Gary Miller said a 2008 Lincoln SUV was traveling west on I-26 around 12:57 a.m. Saturday when their vehicle went off the right side of the road, crashing into a concrete barrier and flipping over onto the railroad tracks.
The deceased was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
