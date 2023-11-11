Troopers investigate fatal single-vehicle collision

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after their vehicle overturned on railroad tracks near mile marker 213 on Interstate 26.

Master Trooper Gary Miller said a 2008 Lincoln SUV was traveling west on I-26 around 12:57 a.m. Saturday when their vehicle went off the right side of the road, crashing into a concrete barrier and flipping over onto the railroad tracks.

The deceased was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

