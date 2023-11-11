SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Troopers investigate fatal single-vehicle collision

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after their vehicle overturned on railroad tracks near mile marker 213 on Interstate 26.
By Marissa Thompson
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 5:58 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after their vehicle overturned on railroad tracks near mile marker 213 on Interstate 26.

Master Trooper Gary Miller said a 2008 Lincoln SUV was traveling west on I-26 around 12:57 a.m. Saturday when their vehicle went off the right side of the road, crashing into a concrete barrier and flipping over onto the railroad tracks.

The deceased was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dorchester Consolidated Dispatch was notified of a disturbance at Summerwind Apartment at 1001...
62-year-old man charged with murder in Summerville apartment complex fight
Police responded to the Circle K on Meeting Street just after 5 a.m. Friday for a shooting.
1 killed in downtown Charleston shooting
The large law enforcement presence is near the intersection North Main Street at Berlin G....
Police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash, three suspects arrested
Thomas Bessinger Sr. recently passed away, Bessinger’s Barbeque posted on Facebook Friday...
Bessingers BBQ announces passing of family patriarch
Karalee M. Sousek
Bluffton woman arrested for damaging, urinating on Veterans Memorial statue

Latest News

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead following a collision involving a...
One dead following collision between vehicle and pedestrian on I-26
The crash occurred in the westbound lanes on I-26 at Exit 209.
FIRST ALERT: Crash impacts traffic on I-26 westbound at Exit 209
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after their vehicle overturned on...
VIDEO: Troopers investigate fatal single-vehicle collision
Thomas Bessinger Sr. recently passed away, Bessinger’s Barbeque posted on Facebook Friday...
Bessingers BBQ announces passing of family patriarch