SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

1 arrested in connection to deadly downtown Charleston shooting

Police responded to the Circle K on Meeting Street just after 5 a.m. Friday for a shooting.
Police responded to the Circle K on Meeting Street just after 5 a.m. Friday for a shooting.(Live 5)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a person has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at a downtown gas station that happened on Friday.

Tyler Deshayne Heyward, 26, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, Sgt. Anthony Gibson says.

Officers responded to the Circle K gas station on Meeting Street around 5 a.m. for reported gunshots, Gibson says. When officers arrived, they found a male victim with gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Heyward faces the charges after an investigation was conducted, Gibson says.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Heyward was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center. A bond hearing was scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m., according to Gibson. Heyward’s mugshot was not available.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the on-duty detective at 843-720-2422 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

The Charleston Police Department said one person was killed after a shooting at a downtown gas station.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dorchester Consolidated Dispatch was notified of a disturbance at Summerwind Apartment at 1001...
62-year-old man charged with murder in Summerville apartment complex fight
Police responded to the Circle K on Meeting Street just after 5 a.m. Friday for a shooting.
1 killed in downtown Charleston shooting
The large law enforcement presence is near the intersection North Main Street at Berlin G....
Police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash, three suspects arrested
Thomas Bessinger Sr. recently passed away, Bessinger’s Barbeque posted on Facebook Friday...
Bessingers BBQ announces passing of family patriarch
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead following a collision involving a...
One dead following collision between vehicle and pedestrian on I-26

Latest News

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating after receiving reports of...
Deputies investigate reports of armed person at Ashley Ridge High School
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a reported incident that left a worker...
Police investigate after worker dies in Detyens Shipyard incident
In honor of Veterans Day, Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historic Park hosted a...
41 people naturalized at Fort Moultrie in honor of Veterans Day
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead following a collision involving a...
One dead following collision between vehicle and pedestrian on I-26