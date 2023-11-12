‘Carolina Squat’ ban goes into effect, drivers to begin receiving citations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As of Sunday, it is officially illegal to operate a vehicle with the “Carolina Squat” on South Carolina roads.

The law addressing the squat defines it as a vehicle with the front or rear fender raised four or more inches higher than the other.

Citations will begin to be issued by South Carolina law enforcement.

However, by May 10, 2024, drivers will no longer receive citations but instead will be ticketed for those violations.

The law outlines the penalties for each subsequent violation:

First offense, $100 fine

Second offense, $200 fine

Third offense, $300 fine and a license suspension by the Department of Motor Vehicles for 12 months from the date of conviction.

Each offense is only considered subsequent if it occurs within five years of the previous one.

The bill was signed May 16 by Governor Henry McMaster, according to the South Carolina Statehouse.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.