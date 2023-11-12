Coroner identifies 34-year-old man killed in downtown Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was killed in a shooting at a downtown gas station on Friday.

Wesley Francis, 34, died from a gunshot wound, Coroner Bobbi O’Neal says.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to a Circle K on Meeting Street at around 5 a.m. for reported gunshots, Sgt. Anthony Gibson says.

He says when officers arrived, they found a male victim with gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Following an investigation, Tyler Deshayne Heyward, 26, was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, Gibson says.

Heyward is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the on-duty detective at 843-720-2422 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

