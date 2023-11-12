Crash shuts down northbound lanes of Savannah Highway
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Sheriff’s Office advised drivers to take alternate routes after a single-vehicle accident closed off all northbound lanes of Savannah Highway.
Officials say the incident occurred around 9:45 a.m. Sunday, when a car flipped and hit a power pole.
Two occupants were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
