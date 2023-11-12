SC Lottery
Crash shuts down northbound lanes of Savannah Highway

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office advised drivers to take alternate routes after a...
Charleston County Sheriff's Office advised drivers to take alternate routes after a single-vehicle accident closed off all northbound lanes of Savannah Highway.
By Marissa Thompson
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Sheriff’s Office advised drivers to take alternate routes after a single-vehicle accident closed off all northbound lanes of Savannah Highway.

Officials say the incident occurred around 9:45 a.m. Sunday, when a car flipped and hit a power pole.

Two occupants were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

