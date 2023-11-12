Deputies investigate reports of armed person at Ashley Ridge High School

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating after receiving reports of an armed person being at a high school.

The sheriff’s office received a call at around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday about an armed person being on the campus of Ashley Ridge High School, Chief Deputy Sam Richardson says.

Dorchester County deputies along with the Summerville Police Department and the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the campus and began a search, Richardson says.

He says students were on campus at the time for a Saturday school program.

The students were evacuated from the building and released to parents around 5:30 p.m., according to Richardson.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

