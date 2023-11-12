SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies investigate reports of armed person at Ashley Ridge High School

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating after receiving reports of...
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating after receiving reports of an armed person being at a high school.(live 5)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating after receiving reports of an armed person being at a high school.

The sheriff’s office received a call at around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday about an armed person being on the campus of Ashley Ridge High School, Chief Deputy Sam Richardson says.

Dorchester County deputies along with the Summerville Police Department and the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the campus and began a search, Richardson says.

He says students were on campus at the time for a Saturday school program.

The students were evacuated from the building and released to parents around 5:30 p.m., according to Richardson.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dorchester Consolidated Dispatch was notified of a disturbance at Summerwind Apartment at 1001...
62-year-old man charged with murder in Summerville apartment complex fight
Police responded to the Circle K on Meeting Street just after 5 a.m. Friday for a shooting.
1 killed in downtown Charleston shooting
The large law enforcement presence is near the intersection North Main Street at Berlin G....
Police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash, three suspects arrested
Thomas Bessinger Sr. recently passed away, Bessinger’s Barbeque posted on Facebook Friday...
Bessingers BBQ announces passing of family patriarch
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead following a collision involving a...
One dead following collision between vehicle and pedestrian on I-26

Latest News

Police responded to the Circle K on Meeting Street just after 5 a.m. Friday for a shooting.
1 arrested in connection to deadly downtown Charleston shooting
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a reported incident that left a worker...
Police investigate after worker dies in Detyens Shipyard incident
In honor of Veterans Day, Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historic Park hosted a...
41 people naturalized at Fort Moultrie in honor of Veterans Day
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead following a collision involving a...
One dead following collision between vehicle and pedestrian on I-26