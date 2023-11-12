SC Lottery
Early morning fire destroys Seabrook area church

By Marissa Thompson
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Burton Fire District say a Seabrook church was destroyed in an early morning fire.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, the Burton Fire District, Marine Corps Air Station Fire and Rescue, Beaufort County EMS and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported fire on Fieldfare Way.

This is the second fire in the area since Friday.

According to the fire district’s public information office, the initial call said smoke and flames were visible. When emergency services arrived, they reported fire coming from the rear of the church, which was made up of two mobile homes joined together being used to hold services.

The fire, while quickly brought under control, took more than an hour to fully put out, leaving the structure heavily damaged. There were no reported injuries.

The maintenance man for the church spoke with officials and said he had set up four portable heaters inside of the building Saturday night to prepare for Sunday’s services.

Deputies with the Sheriff’s office and Burton fire investigators collaborated on the investigation into the fire and determined it was caused by the extension cord, which was being used to power all four portable heaters, causing it to overload.

Burton Fire officials took this opportunity to caution against using extension cords as a form of permanent wiring or as a power source for appliances that run for extended periods of time.

