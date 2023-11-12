SC Lottery
Investigation shows report of armed person at Ashley Ridge to be hoax

By Pilar Briggs and Marissa Thompson
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Dorchester District Two said a call that came in reporting an armed person on the campus of Ashley Ridge High School proved to be a hoax.

The district sent a message to families Saturday night stating that students were not at risk.

It read:

“Dear Ashley Ridge Families,

This afternoon, as a result of a hoax phone call to law enforcement, activities at Ashley Ridge were briefly paused.

There was never any threat on campus. We appreciate the swift response of law enforcement.”

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office investigated after receiving reports of an armed person being at a high school.

The sheriff’s office received a call at around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday about an armed person being on the campus of Ashley Ridge High School, Chief Deputy Sam Richardson says.

Dorchester County deputies along with the Summerville Police Department and the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the campus and began a search, Richardson says.

He says students were on campus at the time for a Saturday school program.

Out of an abundance of caution, students were evacuated from the building and released to parents around 5:30 p.m., according to Richardson.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

