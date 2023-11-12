SC Lottery
Mount Pleasant to see overnight lane closures

By Marissa Thompson
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Lane closures caused by roadwork are set to begin in the Mount Pleasant area Sunday at 8 p.m.

Lauren Bordeaux with Truluck Construction warned that there will be asphalt milling and paving on Mathis Ferry Road into Venning Road and Highway 17.

Roadwork will be finished by 6 a.m. each day, ending completely Tuesday morning.

Bordeaux asked that drivers exercise caution and be aware of workers in the area, and to avoid using Venning Road as a cut-through to Highway 17 during this time.

