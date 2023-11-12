Park Circle welcomes play space for all: ‘Inclusion is growing like wildfire’

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold and rainy forecast did not stop hundreds in the Lowcountry from celebrating the grand opening of a redeveloped Park Circle space.

City of North Charleston officials and visitors have been waiting for the first-of-its-kind inclusive space for nearly 18 months, but the project itself has been in the works for six to eight years.

“Inclusion is a topic that’s growing, it’s like wildfire,” Inclusive Play Specialist Jill Moore says. “Everyone is excited to bring that to their space.”

Moore is one of many who worked hard alongside city officials to bring a lifelong dream to fruition.

“To see it from early phases, talking about it and learning about it, what we wanted to do. To see the grand opening of this amazing space, this is really big,” Moore says.

Park Circle Playground is one of the first inclusive spaces in the Lowcountry of its kind and the largest in the world, according to city officials.

The space is meant to help visitors of all ages, abilities or backgrounds to engage in motor skills, sensory perception, cognitive abilities and social and emotional growth.

“I think they’re cool because everyone who doesn’t have a disability can do something,” Park Circle guest Harper Lewandowski says. “If you do have a disability, you can go on stuff made for you.”

City of North Charleston Recreation Director TJ Rostin says it is a testament to 20+ years of research only pushing the need for better inclusion.

“We want to make sure we have programs everybody can enjoy in whatever ability they need to enjoy them at,” Rostin says.

Mayor Keith Summey calls it one of the highlights of his time in office and a milestone to add to the city’s 51 years of progress.

“Park Circle is unique,” Summey says. “It’s a centralized location. It sort of connects our community.”

The redeveloped playground remains one of the oldest in the city, formerly a historical marker.

“Memories are wonderful, but now is the time to create memories for the next generation,” Summey adds.

North Charleston families say it is a welcomed change.

“It is so different but we love it,” one family says. “I like everything! Everything.”

Park hours will be from dawn until dusk and include full free access to the playground, an updated community center and pavilion and an all-inclusive ball field.

To learn more about the “Park Circle Reimagined” project and everything it has to offer, click here.

