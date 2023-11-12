SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Supporting kids in hospitals one BBQ plate at a time

Holy Smokes BBQ Festival is a nonprofit and 100% of its proceeds goes towards two different...
Holy Smokes BBQ Festival is a nonprofit and 100% of its proceeds goes towards two different charities targeting kids in hospitals.(live 5)
By Anna Harris
Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Thousands of plates of chicken, oysters and hogs lined North Charleston’s Riverfront Park for the third annual Holy Smokes BBQ Festival.

This festival originally started with four pitmasters deciding Charleston needed its own festival for meat lovers like them. Since then, the festival has grown from 24 pitmasters to over 50 who come all the way from Los Angeles to Connecticut and everywhere in between.

“So, the first year started with us calling in favors,” Anthony Dibernardo, one of the event’s co-founders and owner and pitmaster at Swig & Swine BBQ said. “We called in everybody that we knew that owed us a favor or we had gone and cooked for before. We had called them to start. And then, as that 24 happened, then people started calling us and they wanted to be involved and it kind of just grew from there.”

Folks were able to snack on different dishes from chicken to oysters to sausage, and of course the BBQ. Dibernardo said it’s not just the food that keeps people coming back year after year.

“I think the experience,” Dibernardo said. “The quality of the BBQ, the setup, the entertainment and the cause.”

Dibernardo said this nonprofit event raises 50% of its proceeds to Hogs for the Cause, a foundation that treats children with pediatric brain cancer and the other 50% goes towards the downtown Ronald McDonald house.

He said last year, $90,000 made sure every bathroom was renovated in the house and they’re currently working on replacing the carpet.

“How can we help the families?” Dibernardo said. “And that’s our big thing. We’re here for the families. We want to help families. We want to make families hospital stays, as it’s probably the most unpleasant time in their lives. So, how can we help them with that.”

If you missed the festival or want an excuse to go back for more, Dibernardo said to stay on the lookout for the Rock the Block event in front of the downtown Home Team BBQ location when February rolls around.

If you wish to donate to the causes directly, check out the following links:

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dorchester Consolidated Dispatch was notified of a disturbance at Summerwind Apartment at 1001...
62-year-old man charged with murder in Summerville apartment complex fight
Police responded to the Circle K on Meeting Street just after 5 a.m. Friday for a shooting.
1 killed in downtown Charleston shooting
The large law enforcement presence is near the intersection North Main Street at Berlin G....
Police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash, three suspects arrested
Thomas Bessinger Sr. recently passed away, Bessinger’s Barbeque posted on Facebook Friday...
Bessingers BBQ announces passing of family patriarch
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead following a collision involving a...
One dead following collision between vehicle and pedestrian on I-26

Latest News

Police responded to the Circle K on Meeting Street just after 5 a.m. Friday for a shooting.
1 arrested in connection to deadly downtown Charleston shooting
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating after receiving reports of...
Deputies investigate reports of armed person at Ashley Ridge High School
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a reported incident that left a worker...
Police investigate after worker dies in Detyens Shipyard incident
In honor of Veterans Day, Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historic Park hosted a...
41 people naturalized at Fort Moultrie in honor of Veterans Day