SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

US conducts airstrikes against Iran-backed groups in Syria, retaliating for attacks on US troops

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin takes part in a press conference Friday in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin takes part in a press conference Friday in Tel Aviv, Israel.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By The Associated Press and LOLITA C. BALDOR
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military conducted airstrikes on two locations in eastern Syria involving Iranian-backed groups, hitting a training location and a weapons facility, according to the Pentagon and U.S. officials. It marks the third time in a bit more than two weeks that the U.S. has retaliated against the militants for what has been a growing number of attacks on bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria.

In a statement, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the strikes targeted sites near Abukama and Mayadin and were used by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps as well as Iran-backed militias.

“The President has no higher priority than the safety of U.S. personnel, and he directed today’s action to make clear that the United States will defend itself, its personnel, and its interests,” Austin said.

A U.S. official said one site also included weapons storage. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details of a military operation.

The militant groups, many operating under the umbrella of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, have carried out nearly 50 attacks since Oct. 17 on bases housing U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria.

That was the day a powerful explosion rocked a Gaza hospital, killing hundreds and triggering protests in a number of Muslim nations. The Israeli military has relentlessly attacked Gaza in retaliation for the devastating Hamas rampage in southern Israel on Oct. 7. And a number of groups have vowed retaliation against the U.S. for backing Israel in the war against Hamas.

According to the Pentagon, about 56 U.S. personnel have been injured in the attacks in Syria and Iraq, but all have returned to duty. Their injuries are a combination of traumatic brain injury and other minor wounds.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Bessinger Sr. recently passed away, Bessinger’s Barbeque posted on Facebook Friday...
Bessingers BBQ announces passing of family patriarch
Tyler Deshayne Heyward, 26, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the...
1 arrested in connection to deadly downtown Charleston shooting
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead following a collision involving a...
One dead following collision between vehicle and pedestrian on I-26
Officials with the Burton Fire District say a Seabrook church was destroyed in an early morning...
Early morning fire destroys Seabrook area church
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a reported incident that left a worker...
Police investigate after worker dies in Detyens Shipyard incident

Latest News

Robert Stokes and Charnelle Gunn were arrested after a massive apartment fire in northeast...
Police: Massive fire, possibly caused by fireworks, destroys Atlanta apartments
Police responded to the Circle K on Meeting Street just after 5 a.m. Friday for a shooting.
Coroner identifies 34-year-old man killed in downtown Charleston shooting
FILE - A man sits on the rubble overlooking the debris of buildings that were targeted by...
Heavy fighting rages near main Gaza hospital and people trapped inside say they cannot flee
Lane closures caused by roadwork are set to begin in the Mount Pleasant area Sunday at 8 p.m.
Mount Pleasant to see overnight lane closures