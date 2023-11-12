SC Lottery
We stay cool and unsettled as we close out the weekend!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front has stalled to our south and an area of high pressure is situated to our north today. This means we will see more clouds and a few showers today. Highs today will be in the low to mid 50s. Activity will become more isolated this afternoon and we dry out overnight. Some some sunshine can be expected on Monday and it won’t be as cool. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Rain chances increase by the middle of next week as an area of low pressure approaches our area. Showers are possible on Thursday and Friday with temperatures back in the low 70s.

TODAY: Cloudy with Showers. Breezy and Chilly. High 56, Low 47.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Not as Cool. High 66, Low 48.

TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, High 67, Low 50.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with Showers Possible. High 66, Low 57.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with Showers Possible. High 70, Low 59.

