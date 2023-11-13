SC Lottery
2 men arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of minors

By Patrick Phillips
Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office says tips led to the arrest of two men in unrelated cases connected with sexually explicit material that involved children.

Thomas Gotshall, 68, of Johns Island was arrested Thursday on three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor; and Jamie Talmadage Rivera, 18, of St. George, was arrested on Nov. 3 on one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Thomas Gotshall, 68, of Johns Island was arrested Thursday on three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.(Al Cannon Detention Center)

Gotshall was on bond from a prior arrest on related charges earlier this year, the attorney general’s office said.

Investigators received CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to both men. Investigators said Rivera possessed child sexual abuse material and say that Gotshall distributed files of child sexual abuse material.

A mugshot of Rivera was not immediately available.

The term “child sexual abuse material” is used by prosecutors in place of child pornography over concerns that “pornography” might imply the child was a consenting participant.

Both cases will be prosecuted by the office of Attorney General Alan Wilson.

