Beaufort Co. deputies seek to locate missing 59-year-old woman

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is looking to find a missing woman who was last seen near a grocery store in Burton.
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking to find a missing woman who was last seen near a grocery store in Burton.

They say Chandra S. Evans called dispatch on Sunday shortly after 7:30 p.m. asking for help from emergency services.

Evans reported that she was in the area of Food Lion and China Wok at 350 Shanklin Rd., the sheriff’s office says. Deputies arrived at the location, but could not locate her.

A witness reported seeing someone matching her description in the area prior to the deputies arriving, according to the sheriff’s office.

They say Evans is described to be 5-feet tall, has long dark hair, blue eyes and a thin build. She may be wearing a dark-colored tank top and blue jeans.

There is concern for her well-being and she does not have a current Beaufort County address, they say.

If anyone has seen Evans or knows of her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

