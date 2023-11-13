SC Lottery
Charleston County School District’s Constituent Board member pay raise in talks

By Molly McBride
Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of the Charleston County School District’s Constituent Boards could have a pay raise on the way if one of three options is approved.

The Charleston County School District is broken into eight districts, each with their own elected Constituent Board. The district’s Audit and Finance Committee is set to discuss several options for raising Constituent Board Member’s pay during their December meeting.

Constituent Board District 10 Vice Chair Joy Brown said members are currently paid $20 per meeting, and that those meetings can run four to five hours.

“And, right now we are meeting once a week. It’s a lot of work,” Brown said. “I love it, I take a lot of value in it because we get to help the students.”

She said the constituent board handles disciplinary hearings, rezoning and student transfers for the district.

Board of Trustees member Daron Lee Calhoun II said they’re the “first line of defense” for the community.

“They are really protecting the children, the school, and the well-being of their district,” Calhoun said.

District documents outline three options for raising the Constituent Board’s pay. The first would raise pay to $35 per hour, costing $115,941 annually. The second would raise pay to $40 per hour costing $127,562 annually. The third would increase pay to $225 dollars per month, costing $215,235 annually.

All three options include an estimated cost of $30,166 for 55 Chromebooks, and $4,425 for meals at each meeting.

Both Brown and Calhoun said an increase in pay could help more people be interested in running for the position.

“It would influence more people to want to know what the Constituent Board is doing, but also, to run for the Constituent Board,” Calhoun said.

Because the Constituent Board is elected, the State Legislature will have to sign off on any pay raise before it heads to the Board of Trustees, Calhoun said.

