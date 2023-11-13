SC Lottery
Clemson holds off late Davidson rally, claims Asheville Championship 68-65

PJ Hall hit a pair of clutch free throws and Clemson held off a late Davidson rally to claim...
PJ Hall hit a pair of clutch free throws and Clemson held off a late Davidson rally to claim the Asheville Championship, 68-65 on Sunday afternoon.
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — PJ Hall hit a pair of clutch free throws and Clemson held off a late Davidson rally to claim the Asheville Championship, 68-65 on Sunday afternoon.

Hall and Girard each scored 17 points to lead Clemson (3-0). Girard hit 5 of 12 from 3-point range and dished five assists. RJ Godfrey added 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Huffman finished with 12 points and was the lone Davidson scorer to reach double figures. The Wildcats had eight players with six points or more while hitting 22 of 56 from the field (39.3%).

Clemson returns home to face Boise State on Sunday. Davidson travels to face East Tennessee State on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

