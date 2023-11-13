Clemson-South Carolina game time set for Nov. 25

COLUMBIA, S.C. (November 13, 2023) – The South Carolina Gamecocks will wrap up their 2023 regular season schedule, when they host the Clemson Tigers in the annual Palmetto Bowl on Nov. 25 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

Game time has been set for 7:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on the SEC Network.

Clemson holds a 72-43-4 lead in the all-time series. The Gamecocks won in Tigertown last season by a 31-30 score, ending a seven-game losing streak to the Tigers.

The Gamecocks (4-6, 2-5 SEC) host Kentucky (6-4, 3-4 SEC) in a 7:30 p.m. contest on Saturday, Nov. 18, while Clemson (6-4) hosts North Carolina (8-2) in an ACC matchup.

Here is the entire SEC slate of games for the final week of the regular season:

Thursday, November 23

Ole Miss at Mississippi State 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Friday, November 24

Missouri at Arkansas 4:00 p.m. CBS

Saturday, November 25

Texas A&M at LSU 12:00 p.m. ESPN

Alabama at Auburn 3:30 p.m. CBS

Vanderbilt at Tennessee 3:30 p.m. SEC NETWORK

Florida State at Florida 7:00 p.m. ESPN

Clemson at South Carolina 7:30 p.m. SEC NETWORK

Georgia at Georgia Tech 7:30 p.m. ABC

Kentucky at Louisville Six-Day Selection as part of ACC Package

