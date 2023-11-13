SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Clemson-South Carolina game time set for Nov. 25

Palmetto Bowl
Palmetto Bowl(WIS)
By USC Athletics
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (November 13, 2023) – The South Carolina Gamecocks will wrap up their 2023 regular season schedule, when they host the Clemson Tigers in the annual Palmetto Bowl on Nov. 25 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

Game time has been set for 7:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on the SEC Network.

Clemson holds a 72-43-4 lead in the all-time series. The Gamecocks won in Tigertown last season by a 31-30 score, ending a seven-game losing streak to the Tigers.

The Gamecocks (4-6, 2-5 SEC) host Kentucky (6-4, 3-4 SEC) in a 7:30 p.m. contest on Saturday, Nov. 18, while Clemson (6-4) hosts North Carolina (8-2) in an ACC matchup.

Here is the entire SEC slate of games for the final week of the regular season:

Thursday, November 23

Ole Miss at Mississippi State 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Friday, November 24

Missouri at Arkansas 4:00 p.m. CBS

Saturday, November 25

Texas A&M at LSU 12:00 p.m. ESPN

Alabama at Auburn 3:30 p.m. CBS

Vanderbilt at Tennessee 3:30 p.m. SEC NETWORK

Florida State at Florida 7:00 p.m. ESPN

Clemson at South Carolina 7:30 p.m. SEC NETWORK

Georgia at Georgia Tech 7:30 p.m. ABC

Kentucky at Louisville Six-Day Selection as part of ACC Package

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Burton Fire District say a Seabrook church was destroyed in an early morning...
Early morning fire destroys Seabrook area church
As of Sunday, it is officially illegal to operate a vehicle with the “Carolina Squat” on South...
‘Carolina Squat’ ban goes into effect, drivers to begin receiving citations
Police responded to the Circle K on Meeting Street just after 5 a.m. Friday for a shooting.
Coroner identifies 34-year-old man killed in downtown Charleston shooting
Tyler Deshayne Heyward, 26, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the...
1 arrested in connection to deadly downtown Charleston shooting
Officials with Dorchester District Two said a call that came in reporting an armed person on...
Investigation shows report of armed person at Ashley Ridge to be hoax

Latest News

Football
Ft. Dorchester posts opening for head football coach
Football
St. John’s parts ways with head football coach Mike Howard after 4 seasons
VIDEO: Charleston Battery fall in PK's in USL Championship Final
PJ Hall hit a pair of clutch free throws and Clemson held off a late Davidson rally to claim...
Clemson holds off late Davidson rally, claims Asheville Championship 68-65