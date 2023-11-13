SC Lottery
Cogswell, Tecklenburg to hit debate stage ahead of runoff election

Two candidates vying for mayor of the city of Charleston will have a final chance to tell voters their plans for the city’s future.
By Destiny Kennedy
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two candidates vying for mayor of the city of Charleston will have a final chance to tell voters their plans for the city’s future if elected when they take the debate stage Monday.

The runoff election between Mayor John Tecklenburg and William Cogswell comes after no candidate received more than 50% of the vote in Tuesday’s election.

According to election rules in Charleston, a candidate needs more than 50% of the vote to be declared the winner, and because neither candidate reached that percentage a runoff election will happen Nov. 21.

When votes were counted last week Cogswell and Tecklenburg were separated by less than three percentage points with Cogswell getting 34.98% of the vote to Tecklenburg’s 32.02%.

Monday’s debate will be live on air and streamed online at 7:30 p.m. right here on Live 5 News.

Live 5 anchor Raphael James will moderate the debate.

Early voting for the runoff election opens Wednesday and closes Friday.

Voting day is Nov. 21.

Even if you didn’t vote in last week’s election, you are still eligible to vote in the runoff election.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

